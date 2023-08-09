Tata Power Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 22%, Revenue Misses Estimates
Tata Power's Q1 profit increased 22% to Rs 972.5 crore in the June quarter, while revenue rose 5% to Rs 15,213.3 crore.
Tata Power Co.'s consolidated net profit rose 22% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The power producer's profit increased to Rs 972.5 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 768.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Power Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5% to Rs 15,213.3 crore vs. Rs 14,495.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,696.1 crore).
Ebitda up 75% at Rs 2,943.6 crore vs. Rs 1,683.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,655 crore).
Margin at 19.35% vs. 11.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.90%).
Net profit up 22% to Rs 972.5 crore vs. Rs 784.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 768.6 crore).
Shares of Tata Power closed 0.64% higher at Rs 235.40 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.32% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.