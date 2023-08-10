Tata Power Q1 Profit Rises, Zee Entertainment Reports Loss — Earnings Wrap
Here are the results announced after market hours on Wednesday.
Tata Power Co. saw its net profit in the first quarter increase by 22%, beating analysts' estimates.
The power producer's profit increased to Rs 972.5 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 768.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Revenue rose 5% to Rs 15,213.29 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 14,495.48 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. A survey of analysts' estimates by Bloomberg expected revenue of Rs 15,696.10 crore.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 53.42 crore in the first quarter as against a net profit of Rs 106.60 crore over the same period last year. Revenue rose 7.6% to Rs 1,983.80 crore as compared with Rs 1,843.15 crore and a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,142.75 crore.
PI Industries Ltd. reported a 45.9% year-on-year increase in April-June net profit. The consolidated profit in the quarter under review stood at Rs 382.90 crore as compared with Rs 262.40 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing.
Revenue increased 23.8% to Rs 1,910.40 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,543.20 crore a year ago.
Here are the results announced after market hours on Wednesday:
Tata Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5% at Rs 15,213.29 crore vs. Rs 14,495.48 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,696.10 crore).
Ebitda up 74.9% at Rs 2,943.59 crore vs. Rs 1,683.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,655.03 crore).
Ebitda margin at 19.35% vs. 11.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.90%)
Net profit is up 29.1% at Rs 1,140.97 crore vs. Rs 883.54 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 768.57 crore).
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 7.6% at Rs 1,983.80 crore vs. Rs 1,843.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,142.75 crore).
Ebitda down 40.8% at Rs 158.78 crore vs. Rs 268.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 294.20 crore).
Ebitda margin at 8% vs. 14.56% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.7%).
Net loss of Rs 53.42 crore vs. net profit of Rs 106.60 crore
Bata India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 1.6% at Rs 958.15 crore vs. Rs 943.02 crore.
Ebitda down 2.1% at Rs 239.52 crore vs. Rs 244.67 crore.
Ebitda margin at 25% vs. 25.95%
Net profit is down 10.5% at Rs 106.89 crore vs. Rs 119.37 crore.
PI Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 23.8% at Rs 1,910.40 crore vs. Rs 1,543.20 crore.
Ebitda up 35.4% at Rs 467.80 crore vs. Rs 345.60 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.49% vs. 22.40%
Net profit is up 45.9% at Rs 382.90 crore vs. Rs 262.40 crore.
FDC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 8.4% at Rs 536.38 crore vs. Rs 494.66 crore.
Ebitda up 56.4% at Rs 122 crore vs. Rs 78 crore.
Ebitda margin at 22.75% vs. 15.77%
Net profit is up 55.4% at Rs 109.81 crore vs. Rs 70.66 crore.
Likhitha Infrastructure Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 23.8% at Rs 1,910.40 crore vs. Rs 1,543.20 crore.
Ebitda up 35.4% at Rs 467.80 crore vs. Rs 345.60 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.49% vs. 22.40%
Net profit is up 45.9% at Rs 382.90 crore vs. Rs 262.40 crore.
BLS International Services Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue was down 14.5% at Rs 383.49 crore vs. Rs 448.63 crore.
Ebitda up 20.3% at Rs 80.05 crore vs. Rs 66.53 crore.
Ebitda margin at 20.88% vs. 14.83%
Net profit is down 7.5% at Rs 70.99 crore vs. Rs 76.73 crore.
Sunteck Realty Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 50.8% at Rs 70.57 crore vs. Rs 143.50 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 324 crore).
Ebitda loss of Rs 7.45 crore vs. gain of Rs 45.21 crore
Net loss of Rs 6.74 crore vs. net profit of Rs 24.94 crore
Abbott India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 13.4% at Rs 1,479 crore vs. Rs 1,304.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,429.40 crore).
Ebitda up 31.4% at Rs 355 crore vs. Rs 270.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 325.25 crore).
Ebitda margin at 24% vs. 20.72% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.8%).
Net profit is up 41.1% at Rs 290.24 crore vs. Rs 205.64 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 249.65 crore).
V-Mart Retail Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15.4% at Rs 678.52 crore vs. Rs 587.88 crore.
Ebitda down 40.9% at Rs 355 crore vs. Rs 270.15 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.73% vs. 15.09%
Net loss of Rs 21.95 crore vs. net profit of Rs 20.45 crore
Timex Group Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 12.8% at Rs 106.29 crore vs. Rs 94.27 crore.
Ebitda down 45.5% at Rs 7.32 crore vs. Rs 13.42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 6.89% vs. 14.24%
Net profit is down 64.6% at Rs 4.25 crore vs. Rs 12.01 crore.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 33.3% at Rs 495.25 crore vs. Rs 371.48 crore.
Ebitda up 71% at Rs 49.46 crore vs. Rs 28.92 crore.
Ebitda margin at 9.99% vs. 7.79%
Net profit is up 31.7% at Rs 34.92 crore vs. Rs 26.52 crore.
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 0.3% at Rs 563.18 crore vs. Rs 565.01 crore.
Ebitda up 30% at Rs 72.52 crore vs. Rs 55.79 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.88% vs. 9.87%
Net profit is up 32.3% at Rs 45.86 crore vs. Rs 34.67 crore.
Ram Ratna Wires Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 4.5% at Rs 724.40 crore vs. Rs 693.19 crore.
Ebitda down 4.2% at Rs 24.74 crore vs. Rs 25.83 crore.
Ebitda margin at 3.42% vs. 3.73%
Net profit is down 11.1% at Rs 9.18 crore vs. Rs 10.33 crore.
GMR Power and Urban Infra Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 5.2% at Rs 1,124.22 crore vs. Rs 1,068.68 crore.
Ebitda up 4.7% at Rs 152.49 crore vs. Rs 145.61 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.56% vs. 13.63%
Net loss of Rs 217.75 crore vs. net profit of Rs 201.67 crore
HPL Electric & Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 8.5% at Rs 320.74 crore vs. Rs 295.59 crore.
Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 40.04 crore vs. Rs 37.64 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.48% vs. 12.74%
Net profit is up 9.8% at Rs 6.94 crore vs. Rs 6.32 crore.
Sula Vineyards Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 21% at Rs 116.59 crore vs. Rs 96.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 100 crore).
Ebitda up 20.2% at Rs 30.35 crore vs. Rs 25.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28.50 crore).
Ebitda margin at 26.03% vs. 26.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.5%).
Net profit is up 24.4% at Rs 11.68 crore vs. Rs 11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12.50 crore).
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 14.2% at Rs 896.20 crore vs. Rs 784.81 crore.
Ebitda up 34.4% at Rs 232.11 crore vs. Rs 172.76 crore.
Ebitda margin at 25.90% vs. 22.01%
Net profit is up 35.3% at Rs 142.32 crore vs. Rs 105.20 crore.
Force Motors Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 53.2% at Rs 1,487.55 crore vs. Rs 970.80 crore.
Ebitda up 3.03 times at Rs 180.60 crore vs. Rs 44.78 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.14% vs. 4.61%
Net profit of Rs 68.49 crore vs. net loss of Rs 16.59 crore