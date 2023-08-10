Tata Power Q1 Profit Rises, Zee Entertainment Reports Loss — Earnings Wrap

Tata Power Co. saw its net profit in the first quarter increase by 22%, beating analysts' estimates.

The power producer's profit increased to Rs 972.5 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 768.6 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 5% to Rs 15,213.29 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 14,495.48 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal. A survey of analysts' estimates by Bloomberg expected revenue of Rs 15,696.10 crore.