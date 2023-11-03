Tata Power Denies Being Asked To Cut Output From Trombay Plant By Half

Tata Power Co. has denied news reports that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had asked the company to slash power generation from its Trombay plant in Mumbai by half.

The company said that the reports are "factually incorrect". In fact, the MPCB had asked the Tata Group company to explore the feasibility of reducing the particulate matter by half of the permissible limit of 100 milligrammes per nanocubic metre to a more benign 50 MG/NM3.

"We will work jointly with MPCB for an effective solution," the company said in a statement.

Tata Power said it will continue to work closely with the MPCB and other government authorities to comply with the emission norms and implement measures to maintain the air quality in Mumbai.

The company claimed that its Trombay plant was the first to adopt flue gas desulfurisation technology in 1988, well ahead of the regulatory mandates.

Other measures that the company has undertaken include the utilisation of cleaner imported coal, electrostatic precipitators, low nitrogen oxide burners, rain guns and mist water sprinklers at the coal unloading point, the usage of a screw unloader system for coal handling to ensure zero spillage, maintaining an extensive green cover, and the implementation of continuous emission monitoring systems on all stacks.

The company said it is conducting real-time monitoring and reporting of emissions and ambient air quality to concerned authorities to ensure transparency and accountability.