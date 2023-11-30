Tata Power Arm To Install 12 EV Charging Stations Across Kanpur

Shivasharanappa G N, municipal commissioner, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, said in the statement, "Tata Power's hi-tech and reliable charging solutions will undoubtedly play a crucial role in accelerating our transition towards a sustainable future."

The state government aims to set up EV charging stations across various municipal cities, including Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, with an additional 100 at heritage sites and around 200 at popular tourist destinations like Mathura-Vrindavan and Varanasi-Ayodhya.