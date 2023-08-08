Tata Power Agrees To Develop Two Pumped Hydro Storage Projects In Maharashtra

Tata Power Co. has agreed to develop two pumped hydro storage projects in Maharashtra.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Maharashtra to develop the projects, which will have a combined capacity of 2,800 megawatts at an investment of Rs 13,000 crore.

One project of 1,800 megawatts will come up at Shirawta in Pune and the other of 1,000 megawatts at Bhivpuri in Raigad.

The projects will help the state's ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2028, while concurrently generating employment for over 6,000 people, the company said in a statement.

Pumped hydro storage is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, according to Manging Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha. "These projects will support the renewable solar and wind projects to ensure a reliable, 24x7, consistent power supply."

Pumped hydro storage works on the principle of using surplus energy to pump water from the lower reservoir to the higher reservoir, especially at night, and then using the stored water to power turbines that consequently generate electricity.

The initiative will enhance energy security by providing peaking and continuous power supply along with other renewables such as solar and wind, the statement added.

The Western Ghats, with their natural topography and favourable geology, offer immense potential for pumped storage hydro projects. Tata Power operates three hydropower projects in the region: Khopoli Hydro Generating Station, Bhivpuri Hydro Generating Station, and Bhira Hydro Generating Station.