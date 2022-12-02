ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Play Pre-Files Confidential Papers For IPO

The company is filing for a confidential IPO under Chapter II-A of the SEBI ICDR regulations.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Tata Play dish. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Tata Play dish. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Play Ltd., formerly known as Tata Sky, is the first company in India to pre-file confidential papers for an initial public offering.

The company, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt. and TFCF Corp., which was formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. was incorporated in 2001.

On Nov. 30, the company announced in a newspaper that it had filed for a confidential IPO under Chapter II-A of the SEBI ICDR regulations.

The filing of the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus "does not necessarily mean that the company will undertake the initial public offering", the company said.

The company's spokesperson didn't clarify the amount that they are looking to raise.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

SEBI Tightens IPO Rules, Introduces Pre-Filing

Opinion
SEBI Tightens IPO Rules, Introduces Pre-Filing
Read More

The company also said the public announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere, since it is a joint venture with an American company.

Tata Play was one of the first D2H operators, beaming channels to households under the Tata Sky brand.

The company currently has a pan-India footprint of about 2.3 crore connections, its spokesperson said.

Companies can use this "confidential" route to file documents with SEBI and stock exchanges without making them public during an initial review period.

In October, SEBI approved the pre-filing route as an alternative way for IPOs on the main board of stock exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Rishabh Bhatnagar
Rishabh covers markets and business news for BQ Prime. Among his responsibilities is to be the first responder to breaking news. H... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT