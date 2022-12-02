Tata Play Pre-Files Confidential Papers For IPO

Tata Play Ltd., formerly known as Tata Sky, is the first company in India to pre-file confidential papers for an initial public offering.

The company, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons Pvt. and TFCF Corp., which was formerly known as Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. was incorporated in 2001.

On Nov. 30, the company announced in a newspaper that it had filed for a confidential IPO under Chapter II-A of the SEBI ICDR regulations.

The filing of the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus "does not necessarily mean that the company will undertake the initial public offering", the company said.

The company's spokesperson didn't clarify the amount that they are looking to raise.