Tata Motors To Swap Ordinary Shares For DVRs

The board of Tata Motors Ltd. has approved the scheme of arrangement through the NCLT to extinguish Tata Motors 'A' Ordinary Shares—also called DVR (Differential Voting Rights) shares—in exchange for Ordinary shares of the company listed on the stock exchanges.

The company will issue seven Ordinary shares for every 10 DVRs held by the investor.

Upon completion of the restructuring of the shareholding and scheme, the effective voting rights of the promoter and promoter group will be reduced by 3.16%, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges.

Tata Motors had issued the ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in 2008 as part of a rights issue with the objective of raising funds for overseas investments. The rights attached to the ‘A’ Ordinary Shares are similar to the rights attached to the Ordinary Shares in all respects, except that they have dividend rights and lower voting rights. The DVR, hence, trades at a discount to Ordinary shares.

Since then, changes to the Companies Act have restricted the issuance of shares with differential voting rights, resulting in a narrow market for similar instruments. The discount in the price of DVR has increased since the date of listing of the ‘A’ Ordinary Shares.

The Tata Motors DVR is trading at a 41.6% discount to ordinary shares on the stock exchanges.

This has the effect of significantly understating the company’s market capitalisation, said the company said. It further contributes to a complex capital structure and increases the administrative complexity of maintaining two classes of shares, it said.

The reorganisation of share capital will simplify and consolidate the company’s capital structure and preserve liquidity, in addition to being value-accretive and beneficial for all shareholders, the company said in a statement.