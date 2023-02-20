Tata Motors To Supply 25,000 XPRES–T Electric Sedans To Uber

Tata Motors Ltd., on Monday, said it will supply 25,000 XPRES–T electric vehicles to Uber in one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date.

As per a memorandum of understanding inked between the two entities, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service, the companies said in a joint statement.

The electric fleet would be operational across Indian cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, it added.