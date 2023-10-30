Tata Motors To Recover Rs 766 Crore In Singur-Nano Project Case
Tata Motors had claimed compensation from WBIDC on loss of capital investments in the Nano facility at Singur.
Tata Motors Ltd. said an arbitration panel has ruled in its favour to recover Rs 766 crore with interest from the West Bengal Industrial Development Corp. in the Singur-Nano project case.
The company had claimed compensation from WBIDC on account of the loss of capital investments, with regard to the automobile manufacturing facility at Singur. WBIDC is the premier nodal agency of West Bengal's Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Department.
A three-member Arbitral Tribunal gave a unanimous award in favour of Tata Motors, whereby the company has been held entitled to recover Rs 765.8 crore, with interest thereon at 11% per annum from Sept. 1, 2016 till actual recovery thereof from WBIDC, the carmaker said in an exchange filing on Monday.
The company will also recover Rs 1 crore towards the cost of the proceedings.
Following the award, the arbitral proceedings have come to an end, the statement said.
In October 2008, the company moved the Nano project from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat, following protests at the site by locals and political parties over land acquisition.
Year-Long Legal Tussle
The Left Front government in West Bengal had announced in 2006 that Tata would set up a car manufacturing unit to roll out its affordable range 'Nano' model, for which close to 1,000 acres of land would be allocated.
Tata Motors began construction of the plant in Singur the following year.
Then Opposition leader Mamata Benarjee led the protest against land acquisition by announcing an indefinite hunger strike.
After months of unrest and political uproar, the Tata Group company announced its exit from the state. The issue then turned into a years-long legal fight between the company and the state government.
The company had challenged a 2011 law through which the state government took possession of the land. In June 2012, the Calcutta High Court declared the Singur Act unconstitutional and restored the company’s rights under the land lease agreement.
Despite this, Tata Motors did not receive back possession of the land. Thereafter, the state government filed an appeal before the Supreme Court in August 2012.
In August 2016, the Supreme Court declared the acquisition of the land for the Nano project by the West Bengal government as illegal and directed that the land be returned to the landowners.
The lease agreement contained a clause stating that, if the acquisition was deemed illegal, the state would indemnify the company for the capital cost it had incurred on the site.
The agreement also provided for arbitration as a mechanism to resolve any dispute between the parties.
Tata Motors then sought arbitration and filed its claim.