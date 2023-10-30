Tata Motors To Recover Rs 766 Crore In Singur-Nano Project Case

A three-member Arbitral Tribunal gave a unanimous award in favour of Tata Motors, whereby the company has been held entitled to recover Rs 765.8 crore, with interest thereon at 11% per annum from Sept. 1, 2016 till actual recovery thereof from WBIDC, the carmaker said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The company will also recover Rs 1 crore towards the cost of the proceedings.

Following the award, the arbitral proceedings have come to an end, the statement said.

In October 2008, the company moved the Nano project from Singur in West Bengal to Sanand in Gujarat, following protests at the site by locals and political parties over land acquisition.