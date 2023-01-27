ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors To Hike Passenger Vehicle Prices From Feb. 1
Effective Feb.1, 2023, the weighted average increase will be 1.2%, depending on the variant and model
Tata Motors on Friday said it will increase prices of its internal combustion engine-powered passenger vehicle range by 1.2% on a weighted average basis from Feb. 1.
The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and a rise in overall input costs, and is hence passing on some portion through this hike, the auto major said in a statement.
The company sells various models like Nexon, Harrier, Safari and Punch in the domestic market.
