Tata Motors To Focus On Profitability, Growth And Cash Flows: Chairman Chandrasekaran

"On our net debt journey, I expect Tata Motors domestic business to become near net-debt zero in FY24 and JLR in the following year," he stated.

Noting that while the global geopolitical as well as economic environment is still evolving, he said, "We have moved from low growth and high inflation environment. The world is now moving towards a less growth and a less inflation environment."

The Tata Sons Chairman said that 'the global GDP growth is expected to be around 2.6% during 2023 and inflation is supposed to fall from 6.5% in 2022 to 4.0%."