Tata Motors To Acquire 27% Stake In Freight Tiger For Rs 150 Crore

Tata Motors and Freight Commerce Solutions have signed a securities subscription agreement and a shareholder agreement for the acquisition of a 26.79% stake in Freight Tiger for a consideration of Rs 150 crore, the company said in its exchange filing.

The SSA also has the provision to enable Tata Motors to further invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years at the then-prevailing market value, the statement said.