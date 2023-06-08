Tata Motors Shares Gain As Analysts Bet On Plan To Expand Line-Up, Cut Debt

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. rose after most brokerages maintained 'buy', citing the automaker's plans to expand its product offering to improve profitability and lower debt during an investor meeting.

"The focus on dealer profitability and capability has improved the network and customer experience. Advertisement and promotion spend on the Indian Premier League has helped the company improve volumes. It highlighted that bookings for Tiago and EV have doubled since the IPL’s end," Nomura said in a note. "The focus will be on building an aspirational portfolio with a focus on SUVs, technology, and safety, including alternate powertrains to capitalise on segment shifts and regulation," it said

Tata Motors' India Investor Day 2023 highlighted its focus on customer-centric innovations in both businesses, profitable growth by leading from the front, and consistent delivery on financial targets, Motilal Oswal Financial said in a June 8 note.

Shares of Tata Motors was trading 1.30% higher at Rs 575.35 apiece, compared to a 0.06% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 09:24 a.m. on Thursday.

Out of the 36 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold', and five recommend 'sell' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies and upside of 3.7%.

Here are the key takeaways from the meetings with brokerages: