Tata Motors Shares Gain After JLR Wholesales Jump 15% In December Quarter
Tata Motors Group global wholesales increased 13% year-on-year in the December quarter at 3.23 lakh units.
Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. gained after the group reported upbeat Jaguar Land Rover wholesales for the December quarter.
The group's global wholesales rose 13% year-on-year in the December quarter to 3.23 lakh units. Passenger vehicle sales rose 23% to 2.25 lakh units, the company said in its exchange filing.
Jaguar Land Rover wholesales, excluding China JV, rose 15% year-on-year to 79,591 units during the quarter, while free cash flow is expected to be £400 million (Rs 4,003.2 crore), the company said.
Shares of the company gained 6.02% to Rs. 412.90 apiece as of 10:30 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.65%.
The total traded quantity so far in the day was 8.8 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 57.
Of the 33 analysts tracking the stock, 24 maintained a "buy", six recommended "hold" and three suggested "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.6%.