Tata Motors Shares Gain After JLR Wholesales Jump 15% In December Quarter

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. gained after the group reported upbeat Jaguar Land Rover wholesales for the December quarter.

The group's global wholesales rose 13% year-on-year in the December quarter to 3.23 lakh units. Passenger vehicle sales rose 23% to 2.25 lakh units, the company said in its exchange filing.

Jaguar Land Rover wholesales, excluding China JV, rose 15% year-on-year to 79,591 units during the quarter, while free cash flow is expected to be £400 million (Rs 4,003.2 crore), the company said.

Shares of the company gained 6.02% to Rs. 412.90 apiece as of 10:30 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.65%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day was 8.8 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 57.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the stock, 24 maintained a "buy", six recommended "hold" and three suggested "sell", according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.6%.