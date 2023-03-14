Tata Motors Shares Drop Even As Nomura Predicts Growth

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. fell on Tuesday even as Nomura projected higher volumes and better margins for the mainstay Jaguar Land Rover and the truck segment.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle volumes are expected to grow 30% this financial year, backed by infrastructure spending, Nomura said, citing its virtual interaction with Tata Motors' management on Monday.

JLR volumes (excluding China) should improve with margins likely to rise to 14.1% in FY24 from 10.3% in FY23, it said. That will the key driver for the company's net debt to fall from the current Rs 57,500 crore to Rs 23,000 crore by FY25, it said.

Nomura, however, expects growth in the personal vehicle business to slow down.

The outlook for cars and utility vehicles underscores signs of a slowdown triggered by a sticky inflation and higher rates. While higher borrowing costs for buyers have not impacted the business or caused a tangible impact on Tata Motors' order book yet, Nomura said the company is seeing some churn at lower-end models.