Tata Motors Rules Out Future Value Unlocking After Tata Technologies Listing

Tata Motors Ltd. is sitting pretty after the blockbuster listing of group firm Tata Technologies Ltd., so much so that its chief financial officer has ruled out future value unlocking at India’s largest automaker as part of its deleveraging exercise.

“We are comfortable,” PB Balaji, chief financial officer at Tata Motors Group, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of Tata Technologies’ listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday. “We have always said that the underlying business performance is what counts for us to go net debt-free.”

Tata Motors wants its India business to be near net-debt zero in the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, and Jaguar Land Rover in the following year, Chairman Natarajan Chandraskeran said at the company’s 78th annual general meeting on Aug. 8.

As of Sept. 30, the automaker’s net automotive debt stood at Rs 38,700 crore—down from Rs 43,687 crore in FY23—on improved free cash flows. Tata Motors has accrued from the Tata Technologies IPO net proceeds of Rs 2,314 crore, which translates to 68 times returns on investment of Rs 34.24 crore for a controlling stake in 1996.

Tata Motors continues to be a majority shareholder in Tata Technologies, with a 53.39% stake.

According to Balaji, there are three ways to go net debt-free: first, the underlying business performance, which is a priority; second, monetising non-core investments, like the Tata Technologies IPO; and third, a capital raise, “which is not needed any more."

“We are comfortable, focused on underlying business performance here at Tata Tech, and at JLR, and the PV, EV and CV businesses,” Balaji said. “Luckily, all the businesses are firing on all cylinders, and the expectation is to continue that way.”