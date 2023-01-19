Tata Motors Repositions Nexon EV Portfolio

Tata Motors Ltd., on Wednesday, said it is repositioning its Nexon EV range in the market, with changes in pricing and the addition of new trims, to maintain the leadership position in the segment amid new launches by the competitors.

The Nexon EV range now starts from Rs 14.49 lakh. The Nexon EV Prime has now tagged between Rs 14.49 and Rs 16.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Earlier, the starting price was Rs 14.99 lakh for the range.

Similarly, the Nexon EV MAX range now starts from Rs 16.49 lakh, with the introduction of a new entry-level trim, and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh.