Tata Motors Q3 Review:  JLR's Improved Volumes, Strong CV Operations To Aid Performance

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. gained the most in over eight months after the automaker swung to a profit after seven consecutive quarters of losses, with analysts expecting volumes to inch up in the coming quarters.

The gradual improvement in volumes at the UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover and the strong performance of the commercial vehicle business will ensure Tata Motors' robust operating performance in the coming quarters, analysts said. They have also raised the carmaker's consolidated estimates for FY23 because of how well the company did in the third quarter.

The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,957.7 crore for the third quarter, against a net loss of Rs 1,516.1 crore in the same quarter last year. This compares to the Rs 368.7 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 23% to Rs 88,488.6 crore against an estimate of Rs 83,280 crore.

Operating profit rose 53% to Rs 10,820.2 crore, compared to a forecast of Rs 6,640 crore.

Operating margin stood at 12.2%, as against 9.8% last year, and an estimate of 8%.

"Although there continue to be supply chain and other macro risks, our guidance for the full year remains unchanged," JLR said in the release. "Positive EBIT margin and free cash flow in Q4 FY23 on wholesales of 80,000 units or more are expected to achieve breakeven free cash flow and a positive EBIT margin for the full year."

"Realisation improvement coupled with commodity softening and cost control resulted in improved margins," said Girish Wagh, executive director at Tata Motors, in a statement.

The management of the luxury carmaker lowered its guidance for the fiscal year ending March after constrained chip supply continued to limit production in previous quarters.

JLR's strong order book also augured well for the company, analysts said. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2.15 lakh units, up around 10,000 orders from the September quarter.

However, Tata Motors now believes its near-net-debt zero targets by FY24 would be a stretch for JLR, whereas the India businesses are on track to attain the same.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 8.2% to Rs 453.4 apiece, the most since May 13, 2022. Of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain 'buy', six suggest 'hold' and three recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies a upside of 12.2%.

Here's what brokerages made of Tata Motors' Q3: