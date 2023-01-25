Tata Motors Q3 Results: Reports Profit After Seven Quarters Of Losses

Tata Motors' total commercial vehicle sales fell 4.2% year-on-year to 95,914 units in the quarter, while the passenger vehicle sales jumped nearly 33% to 1.32 lakh units.

Jaguar Land Rover's wholesale sales rose 5.7% sequentially and 15% year-on-year in the quarter as supply of semiconductors improved at the U.K.-based subsidiary.

As on Dec. 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2.15 lakh units, up around 10,000 orders from the September quarter.

Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong and represent 74% of the order book, the company said in a press release earlier this month.

Shares of Tata Motors ended 0.8% lower before the results were announced, against a 1.3% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.