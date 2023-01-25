Tata Motors Q3 Results: Reports Profit After Seven Quarters Of Losses
Tata Motors' Q3 revenue rose 23% to Rs 88,488.6 crore against an estimate of Rs 83,280 crore.
Tata Motors Ltd. reported net profit in the quarter ended December after seven straight quarters of losses.
The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,957.7 crore for the third quarter, against a net loss of Rs 1,516.1 crore in the same quarter last year, according to the exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 368.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Motors Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY):
Revenue rose 23% to Rs 88,488.6 crore against an estimate of Rs 83,280 crore.
Operating profit rose 53% to Rs 10,820.2 crore, compared to a forecast of Rs 6,640 crore.
Operating margin stood at 12.2%, as against 9.8% last year, and an estimate of 8%.
Tata Motors' total commercial vehicle sales fell 4.2% year-on-year to 95,914 units in the quarter, while the passenger vehicle sales jumped nearly 33% to 1.32 lakh units.
Jaguar Land Rover's wholesale sales rose 5.7% sequentially and 15% year-on-year in the quarter as supply of semiconductors improved at the U.K.-based subsidiary.
As on Dec. 31, 2022, the total order book increased to 2.15 lakh units, up around 10,000 orders from the September quarter.
Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong and represent 74% of the order book, the company said in a press release earlier this month.
Shares of Tata Motors ended 0.8% lower before the results were announced, against a 1.3% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.