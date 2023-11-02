Tata Motors Q2 Revenue Rises, JK Lakshmi Cement Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended September, but missed analysts' estimates.

The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,764 crore, against a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 4,520 crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.’s revenue rose by 14.6% to Rs 1,574.5 crore year- on-year. Net profit increased by 43% to Rs 45 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation advanced 32.5% to Rs 217.3 crore.