Tata Motors Q2 Revenue Rises, JK Lakshmi Cement Profit Surges — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday.
Tata Motors Ltd. reported a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended September, but missed analysts' estimates.
The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,764 crore, against a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 4,520 crore consensus estimate of profit by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.’s revenue rose by 14.6% to Rs 1,574.5 crore year- on-year. Net profit increased by 43% to Rs 45 crore, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation advanced 32.5% to Rs 217.3 crore.
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday:
Tata Motors Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.1% at Rs 1,05,128 crore vs. Rs 79,611 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,08,109.59 crore).
Ebitda up 147.1% at Rs 13,767 crore vs. Rs 5,572 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,766.26 crore).
Margin at 13.1% vs. 6.99% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.70%).
Reported profit at Rs 3,832 crore vs. loss of Rs 898 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,519.61 crore).
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.3% at Rs 96.7 crore vs. Rs 90.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118.75 crore).
Ebitda up 81.3% at Rs 20 crore vs. Rs 11.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.4 crore).
Margin at 20.9% vs. 12.38% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.90%).
Profit up 9.4% at Rs 7.8 crore vs. Rs 7 crore (Bloomberg estimate net: Rs 11.45 crore).
Indian Energy Exchange Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14% at Rs 109 crore vs. Rs 95.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 109.5 crore).
Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 91.9 crore vs. Rs 78.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 90.95 crore).
Margin at 84.72% vs. 82.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 83.10%).
Reported profit up 21.4% at Rs 86.5 crore vs. Rs 71.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 79 crore).
Kalpataru Projects International Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.9% at Rs 4,518 crore vs. Rs 3,798 crore.
Ebitda up 6% at Rs 370 crore vs. Rs 349 crore.
Margin at 8.18% vs. 9.18%.
Reported profit down 8.2% at Rs 90 crore vs. Rs 98 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.6% at Rs 1,574.5 crore vs. Rs 1,373.6 crore.
Ebitda up 32.5% at Rs 217.3 crore vs. Rs 164 crore.
Margin at 13.8% vs. 11.9%.
Reported profit up 43% at Rs 45 crore vs. Rs 31.5 crore.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.24% at Rs 1,305 crore vs. Rs 1,228 crore.
Ebitda up 11.8% at Rs 202 crore vs. Rs 181 crore.
Margin at 15.5% vs. 14.7%.
Reported profit down 5.5% at Rs 77.9 crore vs. Rs 82.5 crore.
EIH Associated Hotels Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 0.41% at Rs 58.77 crore vs. Rs 58.53 crore.
Ebitda down 93.17% at Rs 45 lakh vs. Rs 6.58 crore.
Margin at 0.76% vs. 11.24%.
Reported loss at Rs 91 lakh vs. profit of Rs 2.6 crore.
KSB Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.7% at Rs 563.7 crore vs. Rs 431.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504 crore).
Ebitda up 29.9% at Rs 70.3 crore vs. Rs 54.1 crore.
Margin at 12.47% vs. 12.54%.
Reported profit up 28.5% at Rs 50.1 crore vs. Rs 39 crore (Bloomberg estimate net: Rs 56 crore).
Indian Railway Finance Corp. Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Total income up 16.5% at Rs 6,767.5 crore vs. Rs 5,810.4 crore.
Reported profit down 9.6% at Rs 1,549.9 crore vs. Rs 1,714.3 crore.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 1,131.2 crore vs. Rs 899.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 618.15 crore).
Ebitda up 30.7% at Rs 244.8 crore vs. Rs 187.4 crore.
Margin at 21.6% vs. 20.8%
Net profit up 66.4% at Rs 164.3 crore vs Rs 98.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 62.45 crore).
Container Corp. Of India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.5% at Rs 2,194.9 crore vs. Rs 1,986 crore.
Ebitda up 7.8% at Rs 546.5 crore vs. Rs 506.8 crore.
Margin at 24.9% vs. 25.5%.
Net profit up 21.3% at Rs 368.5 crore vs. Rs 303.8 crore.
360 One Wam Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income down 6.9% at Rs 284.8 crore vs. Rs 305.8 crore.
Reported profit down 16.9% at Rs 219.4 crore vs. Rs 263.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 183.3 crore).
Chaman Lal Setia Exports Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 308.7 crore vs. Rs 266.5 crore.
Ebitda up 36.6% at Rs 35.6 crore vs. Rs 26.1 crore.
Margin at 11.5% vs. 9.8%.
Reported profit up 29.9% at Rs 26.2 crore vs. Rs 20.2 crore.
NOCIL Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.9% at Rs 350.9 crore vs. Rs 389 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 423.5 crore).
Ebitda down 28.3% at Rs 44 crore vs. Rs 61.5 crore.
Margin at 12.6% vs. 15.8%.
Reported profit down 25.2% at Rs 26.9 crore vs. Rs 35.9 crore.
Linc Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 3.3% at Rs 131.21 crore vs. Rs 126.9 crore.
Ebitda down 19.2% at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 15.6 crore.
Margin at 9.6% vs. 12.25%.
Net profit down 19.4% at Rs 7.7 crore vs. Rs 9.5 crore.
Sheela Foam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 10.2% at Rs 613 crore vs. Rs 683 crore.
Ebitda down 15.4% at Rs 66.2 crore vs. Rs 78.3 crore.
Margin at 10.79% vs. 11.46%.
Net profit down 17.3% at Rs 44.3 crore vs. Rs 53.6 crore.
Prataap Snacks Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 5.2% at Rs 433.7 crore vs. Rs 457.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 384 crore).
Ebitda up 71.7% at Rs 37.9 crore vs. Rs 22.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 30 crore).
Margin at 8.7% vs. 4.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.80%).
Net profit at Rs 16.5 crore vs. Rs 3.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10.5 crore).
Bombay Dyeing Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 40.9% at Rs 440.6 crore vs. Rs 745.2 crore.
Ebitda up 90.3% at Rs 15.5 crore vs. Rs 8.14 crore.
Margin at 3.5% vs. 1%.
Reported loss at Rs 51.9 crore vs. loss of Rs 93 crore.
Gujarat Gas Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,845.4 crore vs. Rs 3,781.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,868.2 crore).
Ebitda up 28% at Rs 496.6 crore vs. Rs 388 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 457.9 crore).
Margin at 12.9% vs. 10.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.80%).
Reported profit up 37.2% at Rs 296.3 crore vs. Rs 216 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 246.4 crore).
Chemplast Sanmar Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.3% at Rs 987.7 crore vs. Rs 1,194.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 962.73 crore).
Ebitda down 53.3% at Rs 45.95 crore vs. Rs 98.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36 crore).
Margin at 4.7% vs. 8.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.70%.)
Reported profit down 32.4% at Rs 26.05 crore vs. Rs 38.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 17.83 crore).