Tata Motors Q2 Results Review: Strong Cycle At JLR To Underpin Growth In Coming Quarters

Tata Motors Ltd.’s UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's plans to ramp up production in the second half of the ongoing fiscal and a strong orderbook will support the Indian automaker’s growth in the coming quarters, analysts said.

The company reported profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended September but missed analyst estimates.

The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,764 crore, against a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 4,520 crore consensus estimate of profit by Bloomberg-tracked analysts.