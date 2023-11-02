Tata Motors Q2 Results: Reports Profit For The Fourth Straight Quarter

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three-month period ended September, aided by higher sales and improvement in Jaguar Land Rover's performance.

The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,764 crore, against a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 4,520 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.