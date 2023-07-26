Tata Motors Q1 Results Review: JLR Production Ramp-Up Will Continue To Boost Earnings

Tata Motors Ltd.'s U.K-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover's plan to ramp up production of key models in the second half of the ongoing fiscal may boost the company's earnings, analysts said.

The turnaround of the British luxury carmaker on the back of easing chip shortage ensured a third consecutive quarter of net profit for Tata Motors in the three months ended June.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,203 crore against a net loss of Rs 5,007 crore a year earlier. That compares with the Rs 2,552 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.