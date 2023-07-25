Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net Profit Beats Estimates On Improved JLR Performance

“FY24 has begun on the right note, with all automotive verticals delivering strong performances. The distinct strategy employed by each business is now delivering consistent results and making them structurally stronger. We remain confident of sustaining this momentum for the rest of the year and achieving our stated goals,” PB Balaji, group chief financial officer at Tata Motors, said in a statement.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales rose 7.7% year-on-year to 1.4 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales fell 14% to 82,225 units in the quarter.

Retail sales of the company's U.K.-based arm, Jaguar Land Rover, jumped 29% year-on-year to 1.02 lakh units in the first quarter, while wholesale sales rose 30% to 93,253 units. Both sales were down 1% sequentially.

Even as sales remain strong, the order book has declined to 1.85 lakh units from 2 lakh in the quarter-ended March, reflecting "continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints".