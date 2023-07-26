Tata Motors Posts Profit For Third Straight Quarter In Q1, SBI Life Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a net profit for the third consecutive quarter in April-June, aided by higher domestic passenger vehicle sales and a sustained improvement in Jaguar Land Rover performance.

The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,203 crore, against a net loss of Rs 5,007 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg survey of analysts estimated a profit of Rs 2,552 crore in the quarter under review.