Tata Motors Posts Profit For Third Straight Quarter In Q1, SBI Life Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on Tuesday.
Tata Motors Ltd. reported a net profit for the third consecutive quarter in April-June, aided by higher domestic passenger vehicle sales and a sustained improvement in Jaguar Land Rover performance.
The automaker's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,203 crore, against a net loss of Rs 5,007 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg survey of analysts estimated a profit of Rs 2,552 crore in the quarter under review.
SBI Life Insurance Co.'s first quarter net profit rose 45%, surpassing estimates, to Rs 381 crore as compared with Rs 263 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 347 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on Tuesday:
Tata Motors Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 42% at Rs 1,02,236 crore vs. Rs 71,935 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 1,01,290 crore).
Ebitda up 448% at Rs 13,218 crore vs. Rs 2,413 crore (Bloomberg estimates Rs 11,965 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.9% vs. 3.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.8%).
Net profit at Rs 3,203 crore vs. net loss of Rs 5,007 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,552 crore).
SBI Life Insurance Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 497% at Rs 27,692 crore vs. Rs 4,641 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19,068 crore).
Net profit up 45% to Rs 381 crore vs. Rs 263 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 347 crore).
VNB down 1% at Rs 870 crore vs. Rs 880 crore.
VNB margin at 28.8% vs. 30.4%
Amber Enterprises Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7% at Rs 1,701.99 crore vs. Rs 1,825.73 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,910.2 crore.)
Net profit up 9% at Rs 46.61 crore vs. Rs 42.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42 crore).
Ebitda up 33% at Rs 131.92 crore vs. Rs 99.24 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 120 crore).
Ebitda margin at 7.8% vs. 5.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.3%).
CEAT Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 2,935.17 crore vs. Rs 2,818.38 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,940 crore).
Net profit at Rs 144.01 crore vs. Rs 8.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 125 crore)
Ebitda at Rs 387.10 crore vs. Rs 165.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13.2% vs. 5.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 12%).
UTI Asset Management Co. Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up at Rs 7.9 crore vs. Rs 1.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.4 crore).
Net interest income of Rs 5.4 crore vs. net interest expense at Rs 30 lakh
Net profit up 66% at Rs 164.5 crore vs. Rs 99.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 118 crore).
Delta Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9% at Rs 272.80 crore vs. Rs 250.27 crore.
Net profit up 19% at Rs 67.91 crore vs. Rs 57.13 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 95.82 crore vs. Rs 87.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 35.1% vs. 35%
Dixon Technologies Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 3,271.50 crore vs. Rs 2,855.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,240 crore).
Net profit up 48% at Rs 67.19 crore vs. Rs 45.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72 crore).
Ebitda up 32% at Rs 131.87 crore vs. Rs 100.12 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 153 crore).
Ebitda margin at 4% vs. 3.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.7%).
RattanIndia Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 847.27 crore vs. Rs 842.79 crore.
Net loss of Rs 549.36 crore vs. Rs 389.3 crore
Ebitda down 28% at Rs 156.75 crore vs. Rs 219.17 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.5% vs. 26%
Cyient Q1 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.7% at Rs 1,686.5 crore vs. Rs 1,751.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,713.6 crore).
Net profit up 3.6% at Rs 169.1 crore vs. Rs 163.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 170 crore).
EBIT at Rs 248 crore vs. Rs 249.4 crore
EBIT margin at 14.7% vs. 14.2%
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23% at Rs 589.9 crore vs. Rs 480.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 566.7 crore).
Net profit at Rs 136.9 crore vs. Rs 128.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 107.6 crore)
Ebitda at Rs 424.1 crore vs. Rs 360.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 313 crore)
Ebitda margin at 72% vs. 75% (Bloomberg estimate: 55.2%).