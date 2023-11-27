Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike Of PVs And EVs In January

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Motors Mulls Price Hike Of PVs And EVs In January
27 Nov 2023, 06:46 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tilt up of a Tata Motors showroom. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Tilt up of a Tata Motors showroom. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

Tata Motors on Monday said it is considering increasing prices of its passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024.

The company, which sells a range of passenger vehicles starting with hatchback Tiago to premium SUV Safari priced between Rs 5.6 lakh and Rs 25.94 lakh, however, did not specify the quantum of the proposed hike.

"We are considering a price hike across our passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024. The extent of the hike and exact details will be announced in a few weeks," a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

The company joins the likes of Maruti Suzuki India and Audi, which have also planned to increase prices of their vehicles in January 2024.

