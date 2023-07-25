Tata Motors, L&T, SBI Life Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Motors Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Tuesday.

The Tata Group company is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,552 crore and revenue of Rs 1,01,290 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 41,056.8 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 2,128.5 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

SBI Life Insurance Co. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 19,067.7 crore and net profit of Rs 347.3 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Asian Paints Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 1,350.7 crore, while its revenue may stand at Rs 9,388.4 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., Ceat Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Aurionpro Solutions Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Mindspace Business Parks REIT, UTI Asset Management Co., Apollo Pipes Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Delta Corp., Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd., Hitachi Energy India Ltd., RattanIndia Power Ltd., Sundaram Clayton Ltd. and Suzlon Energy Ltd. will also report their quarterly results.