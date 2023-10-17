Tata Motors Launches Harrier, Safari Facelifts As SUV Sales Rise

Tata Motors Ltd. has launched facelifts of its flagship sports utility vehicles to take the fight to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. in the hotly contested SUV segment.

The Harrier SUV, built on the Land Rover D8 platform, is priced at Rs 15.49 lakh onwards, while the larger, seven-seater Safari will set you back by at least Rs 16.19 lakh, India’s third-largest carmaker by sales said during a press conference on Thursday. The automatic variants of the cars start at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 20.69 lakh, respectively.

All prices are introductory. Bookings for the SUVs opened on Oct. 6.