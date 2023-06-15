Tata Motors, Just Dial Among Top Four Firms That Expanded Margin Consistently In FY23

Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. are among the top 10 Indian companies that showed consistent improvement in their operating margin over the course of the previous fiscal, a period market by higher input costs for most sectors.

The companies were shortlisted on the basis of following criteria:

BSE 500 companies

Tracked by at least five analysts

Ebitda margin in each subsequent quarter must be greater than the previous quarter.

The Ebitda margin expanded for 159 companies out of the S&P BSE 500 in the fiscal 2023, according to an analysis by BQ Prime. But only 37 showed consistent improvement over all four quarters, the study showed.