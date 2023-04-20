Tata Motors' JLR Debt Reduction To Give More Credibility To EV Story: Morgan Stanley
Jaguar Land Rover's path to debt reduction could lend more credibility to the company's electric push and may lead for a re-rating of the stock, according ot Morgan Stanley & Co.
JLR's announcement of additional details on the 're-imagine' strategy is a positive move, as the company stuck to its financial targets after poor performance in the year ended March, the brokerage said.
Tata Motors, the parent company of JLR, continues to be a de-leveraging story led by the British luxury carmaker, the brokerage said.
Under the 're-imagine' strategy announced in 2021, JLR had planned an annual spend of £2.5 billion on the electrification strategy, to make Jaguar an all-electric brand by 2025 and to launch six pure electric variants for Land Rover in the next four years.
The UK-based company announced a host of measures, including an investment of £15 billion over the next five years to accelerate its efforts towards an electric-first vision for the company.
JLR had a net debt of £3.8 billion in December 2022 and aims to become net cash positive by FY25, implying free cash flow generation of a similar amount in the period, according to Morgan Stanley.
Based on reports that Tata Motors is seeking Rs 18,000 crore in market capitalisation for Tata Technologies in an initial public offering, the carmaker could generate Rs 3600 crore via its 20% stake sale out of the 74.7% it holds in the company, the brokerage said.
Both of the above steps could bring the debt down from Rs 57,500 crore in December 2022 to Rs 5,000 crore by the end of FY25, it said.
However, the brokerage said the guidance of a double-digit margin by 2026 "looks bullish", as JLR plans to launch EVs in 2025 and the market is highly competitive. It expects 2.2% EBIT margins in FY23, 6.6% in FY24, and 6.3% in FY25.
The brokerage remained 'overweight' on Tata Motors, with a target price of Rs 513.
The company's stock was up 0.6% at Rs 472.30 apiece, as of 09:54 a.m. on Thursday.