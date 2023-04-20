Tata Motors' JLR Debt Reduction To Give More Credibility To EV Story: Morgan Stanley

Jaguar Land Rover's path to debt reduction could lend more credibility to the company's electric push and may lead for a re-rating of the stock, according ot Morgan Stanley & Co.

JLR's announcement of additional details on the 're-imagine' strategy is a positive move, as the company stuck to its financial targets after poor performance in the year ended March, the brokerage said.

Tata Motors, the parent company of JLR, continues to be a de-leveraging story led by the British luxury carmaker, the brokerage said.

Under the 're-imagine' strategy announced in 2021, JLR had planned an annual spend of £2.5 billion on the electrification strategy, to make Jaguar an all-electric brand by 2025 and to launch six pure electric variants for Land Rover in the next four years.

The UK-based company announced a host of measures, including an investment of £15 billion over the next five years to accelerate its efforts towards an electric-first vision for the company.