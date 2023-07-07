Tata Motors Group's Global Sales In Q1 Rises 5%

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY24 were at 1,40,450 units, up 8% as compared to Q1 FY23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, it added.