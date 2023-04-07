Tata Motors' Global Wholesales Rise 12% Sequentially In Q4

Tata Motors Ltd. saw its group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, rise 12% in the fourth quarter ended March compared to the previous quarter.

The global wholesales stood at 3,61,361 units in January-March, the Tata Group-owned automaker said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. This is compared to 3,22,556 units sold globally in the third quarter.

Global wholesales grew 8% compared to the same quarter last year, it said.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at 1,18,321 units in the fourth quarter, registering a growth of about 21% from the previous quarter. However, when compared to the year-ago numbers, commercial vehicle sales declined by 3%.

Global dispatches of passenger vehicles declined about 40% to 1,35,654 units in the fourth quarter from 2,24,600 units in the quarter ended December. It rose 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Tata Motors' British luxury car unit, Jaguar-Land Rover, clocked global wholesales of 1,07,386 units in the fourth quarter. This is a 16% increase from the previous quarter.