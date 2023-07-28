Tata Motors Delivers Prototype Of Indigenous E-Bus To Bengaluru Transport Corporation

Tata Motors, on Friday, delivered a prototype of its indigenously-developed electric bus to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has placed an order for 921 advanced e-buses with the auto major, Tata Motors said in a statement.

As part of the larger order signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd -- a wholly-owed subsidiary of Tata Motors -- and BMTC, the company will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for 12 years, the statement said.