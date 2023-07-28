BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Motors Delivers Prototype Of Indigenous E-Bus To Bengaluru Transport Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors Delivers Prototype Of Indigenous E-Bus To Bengaluru Transport Corporation

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has placed an order for 921 advanced e-buses with the auto major, Tata Motors said in a statement.

28 Jul 2023, 3:55 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TATA Motors Ltd. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
TATA Motors Ltd. (Photo: BQ Prime)

Tata Motors, on Friday, delivered a prototype of its indigenously-developed electric bus to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has placed an order for 921 advanced e-buses with the auto major, Tata Motors said in a statement.

As part of the larger order signed between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd -- a wholly-owed subsidiary of Tata Motors -- and BMTC, the company will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses for 12 years, the statement said.

The bus is equipped with modern features, providing commuters a hassle-free travel experience, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, managing director and chief executive officer at TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said.

To date, Tata Motors said it has supplied over 900 e-buses across multiple cities in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT