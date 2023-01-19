Tata Motors Cuts Nexon EV Prices A Day After M&M's XUV400 Price Reveal

Tata Motors Ltd. slashed the price of its Nexon EV to defend market share of the country’s most popular EV on Jan. 17, just a day after Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. announced the price of its first electric SUV XUV400.

The price cut ranges from Rs 50,000-85,000 depending on the variant. The company will now sell Nexon EV Prime at a starting price of Rs 14.49 lakh and Nexon EV Max at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh, which can go up to Rs 18.99 lakh.

In comparison, M&M’s XUV400 can cost anywhere between Rs 15.99-18.99 lakh.

Tata Motors is a leader in the electric passenger vehicle space, with cars such as the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently launched Tiago.EV in its portfolio. It has cornered nearly 90% market share by entering the space early.

The price cuts for Nexon have come under a ‘repositioning’ strategy three years after its launch. In addition to the lower price, the range of the Nexon EV Max variants will be raised to 453 km (MIDC) from Jan. 25. Current customers of the car can opt for the enhanced range after a software upgrade at dealerships from Feb. 15.