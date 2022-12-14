ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors Bags Order For 5,000 XPRES-T EVs From Everest Fleet
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd. to supply 5,000 units of XPRES-T EVs.
As part of the deal, the company handed over 100 units to Mumbai-based Everest Fleet on Wednesday.
As part of the deal, the company handed over 100 units to Mumbai-based Everest Fleet on Wednesday.
"Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India," Ramesh Dorairajan, senior general manager, network management and EV sales at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, said in a statement.
In July 2021, Tata Motors launched the "XPRES" brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.
The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with two range options—213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).
