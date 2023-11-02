Tata Motors Arm Inks Agreement With Jaguar To Develop Premium EVs

Tata Motors Ltd.'s EV subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and British arm Jaguar Land Rover have entered into an agreement to share the latter's pure-electric platform to develop premium electric vehicles.

The company's third-generation premium electric cars, based on the Avinya concept, will now be developed on JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture in exchange for a royalty fee, according to a press release on Thursday.

The partnership will accelerate Tata Passenger Electric's entry into the high-end EV segment while reducing development costs and cycle time, the release said.

Cars developed on this platform are intended to be for buyers globally, with minor changes specific to various markets, PB Balaji, group chief financial officer at Tata Motors, said in the media call to discuss second quarter results.