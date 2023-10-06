Tata Motor Global Wholesales Rise 7% To 3.42 Lakh Units In September Quarter

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Motor Global Wholesales Rise 7% To 3.42 Lakh Units In September Quarter
Global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the July-September quarter of FY24 were at 1,06,620 units, up 3% over Q2FY23, the company said in a statement.

06 Oct 2023, 9:46 PM IST
Tata Motors Ltd.'s plant in Pune. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)

Tata Motors on Friday said its global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, rose 7% to 3,42,376 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

However, the company's global sales of all passenger vehicles, including electrical vehicles, were at 1,38,939 units, lower by 3% year-on-year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 29% higher at 96,817 units.

"Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,560 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 83,257 vehicles," it said.

