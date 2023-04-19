Tata Housing Net Sales Bookings Rise 40% In FY23

Tata Housing, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, on Wednesday said its net sales bookings grew by 40% during the last fiscal on a strong demand for residential properties in its projects.

The company did not disclose the sales bookings value for fiscal 2023.

In a statement, Tata Housing said it has achieved the highest-ever annual residential sales.

"Owing to positive consumer sentiments and a strong business proposition, Tata Housing witnessed an exponential demand from North, West, South & East markets," the company said in a statement.