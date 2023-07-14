Tata Group In Advanced Stages To Acquire Wistron's Karnataka Plant

"This news about @TataCompanies getting one step closer to manufacturing the iconic iPhone for global markets is very positive development and will help grow the Indian EMS and supply chain / component Eco-system," Chandrasekhar wrote.

He added: "@GoI_MeitY welcomes this move, Congratulations Tata and Apple teams." While a booming market for smartphones has added to India's sheen globally, New Delhi's policy push in the electronics sector has nudged large suppliers to expand aggressively in the country, and driven new players to set up base.