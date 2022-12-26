Tata Group Has Opportunities In Tech And Transition, Says Chandrasekaran

The Tata Group could see tremendous opportunities amid global transitions, according to N Chandrasekaran.

The salt-to-airline conglomerate can benefit from changing scenarios in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, sustainability and diversified supply chains, Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons Pvt., wrote in a letter addressed to employees on Monday, congratulating them ahead of the new year.

Referring to the group's new sustainability project—Aalingana—he wrote, "Our approach encompasses three interconnected pillars: reducing emissions to reach net zero by 2045; pioneering circular economies through sharing, reusing and recycling; and preserving and restoring nature and biodiversity. We are excited to accelerate this journey during 2023."

"Against this backdrop, we face the future confidently to achieve more, not only for our businesses and shareholders, but our country and communities. We can shape this moment to set new standards in technology, manufacturing and sustainability," Chandrasekaran said.