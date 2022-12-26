Tata Group Has Opportunities In Tech And Transition, Says Chandrasekaran
The group can benefit from changing in AI, machine learning, sustainability and diversified supply chains, says Chandrasekaran.
The Tata Group could see tremendous opportunities amid global transitions, according to N Chandrasekaran.
The salt-to-airline conglomerate can benefit from changing scenarios in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, sustainability and diversified supply chains, Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons Pvt., wrote in a letter addressed to employees on Monday, congratulating them ahead of the new year.
Referring to the group's new sustainability project—Aalingana—he wrote, "Our approach encompasses three interconnected pillars: reducing emissions to reach net zero by 2045; pioneering circular economies through sharing, reusing and recycling; and preserving and restoring nature and biodiversity. We are excited to accelerate this journey during 2023."
"Against this backdrop, we face the future confidently to achieve more, not only for our businesses and shareholders, but our country and communities. We can shape this moment to set new standards in technology, manufacturing and sustainability," Chandrasekaran said.
At the end of "a very eventful year", the Tata Group saw Air India returning to the fold, the launch of its super-app Tata Neu, and Tata Motors Ltd. crossing the five-lakh milestone in passenger vehicle sales within a calendar year—with electric cars accounting for 10% of the figure.
In his letter, Chandrasekaran listed the energy crisis in Europe, central banks around the world bearing down on inflation, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts among major risk factors in the global scenario.
"Barring the pandemic and the global financial crisis, next year may mark the lowest global growth since the millennium began. We will need to keep careful watch on commodity price rises, in particular," he said.
According to him, the next year may also witness a gradual moderation in inflation.
"India is well positioned, and we will continue to be the fastest growing major economy, supported by increasing consumption, consumer confidence and investment. Slowing global growth may act as a drag on output, but our rising share of global manufacturing should provide some buffer/insulation," Chandrasekaran said.