Tata Group Expected To Pick U.K. As Site For New JLR Battery Plant: Report

At a media event at JLR’s Gaydon base in the West Midlands region of England last month, JLR Chief Executive Adrian Mardell told reporters that the Tata Group is clear the new Gigafactory is going to be in Europe, with a final destination yet to be decided.

“The important thing is our underpinning of [battery] supply is inhouse… we are the anchor customer and absolutely have equity in making sure that the right decisions are made. Wherever it [factory] goes will be an optimised proposal for us,” he said.

Spain was reportedly the other European country in the running as a location for the much-anticipated Gigafactory.