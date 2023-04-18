Tata Electronics Appoints Randhir Thakur As CEO, MD

Tata Electronics Pvt. announced on Tuesday the appointment of former Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Thakur, a global leader and hands-on innovator in the semiconductor industry, has worked with Intel for over five years. The company said in a statement that he brings over 40 years of experience in global manufacturing, research, and development.

His previous stints included leadership and technical positions at Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp., and also across the semiconductor industry at STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd was founded in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group with expertise in manufacturing precision components and has a roadmap that extends to semiconductor fabrication and packaging segments.

"The roadmap for Tata Electronics is exciting, and Thakur's in-depth knowledge and multi-functional experience will bode well for the company. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata Electronics will lead India to take its rightful position in the global semiconductor and precision manufacturing industries," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. Thakur has made significant contributions to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, the statement said.

He has deep expertise in ecosystem leadership, process technology equipment, driving mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures, and product development, while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers, it added.