BQPrimeBusiness NewsTata Consumer Products Appoints Ashish Goenka As Group CFO
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Consumer Products Appoints Ashish Goenka As Group CFO

Goenka brings more than 20 years of experience in finance in the FMCG and telecom sectors, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. said.

01 Dec 2023, 03:04 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Range of Tata Consumer Products. (Source: Company website)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. on Friday announced the appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO with effect from Dec. 18, 2023.

Goenka, currently employed with Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. as its President & CFO, brings more than 20 years of experience in finance in the FMCG and telecom sectors, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. said in a regulatory filing.

He had earlier worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Bharti Airtel.

Prior to joining Jubilant Foodworks, he served as EVP & Group Finance Controller at Bharti Airtel, where he had joined as CFO for Network Services.

He began his career with HUL as a management trainee and spent 14 years with the Unilever group and rose to hold various positions, including General Manager Finance, Sales and Customer Development, Strategy Director (South Asia) and Head Finance- Global, Unilever International, Singapore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT