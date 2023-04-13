Tata Consumer Bets On Mom-And-Pop Stores To Drive Food Portfolio Growth
The company expects the expansion of portfolio and distribution reach to be a key growth driver for its salt to spices category.
As competition intensifies, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is expanding the distribution of its new products in the food portfolio to drive growth.
Tata Consumer, the maker of namesake salt and tea brands to Tata Sampann ready-to-cook offerings, has tripled its direct distribution reach in the last two-and-a-half years to 1.5 million outlets, Deepika Bhan, president—packaged foods (India) at the company, told BQ Prime.
According to Bhan, the company has also been working on expanding the reach of its newly launched protein supplements to wellness products under Tata Simply Better and Tata GoFit brands through general trade or millions of India's neighbourhood stores.
Mom-and-pop stores still contribute bulk of the sales for India's $110-billion fast-moving consumer goods market even as the economy formalises at a fast pace.
"We are heavily focused on ensuring that we are able to build a robust general trade distribution," said Bhan. However, she said, the company will be "choiceful" in scaling up its younger food categories.
For instance, Tata Consumer is testing the dry fruits in general trade, which has mainly been an e-commerce business so far. The company is currently piloting the product in Mumbai and Bangalore and intends to focus on the top eight cities initially before expanding to mom-and-pop stores across the country.
Detailing the distribution expansion strategy for its core categories, Bhan said the company has been refining its distribution in towns with a population of over 10 lakh. "We are splitting the sales force for foods and beverages to increase the depth of coverage, given the expanding portfolio."
Tata Consumer has historically held a dominant position in the northern and western regions of India in the salt product category, whereas its tea brands have seen more success in the northern and eastern regions.
According to Bhan, it is the southern region where the company needs to address more gaps. "We are still in the process of identifying specific geographies," she said.
In total, the company’s products, including beverages, reach nearly 200 million households distributed through 3.7 million retail outlets. However, this represents only a fraction of the over 13 million mom-and-pop stores that are essential to India’s $600 billion grocery retail industry.
The expansion of its portfolio and distribution reach in the food business is expected to be the key driver of growth for Tata Consumer. The company’s efforts to ramp up distribution to drive more sales come at a time when the industry is grappling with inflation-led slowdown, particularly in rural areas.
Bhan warned that even though the economy is stabilising, inflation is likely to persist in the near-term and could derail the nascent recovery in consumption. "What lies ahead is a more stable environment compared to last year, but I think inflation is not certainly going away soon," she said.
While the company has observed a rise in the sales of large packs for its core products like salt over the last two months, Bhan said the future of this trend is uncertain, given the forecast of an EL Nino year, and it remains to be seen if the surge in rural demand will continue throughout the year.
The Tata conglomerate’s consumer goods arm has benefited immensely from the shift in consumer preferences from loose to packaged foods in the recent years. According to Bhan, Tata Sampann has grown at a 30% CAGR over the past three years.
"TCPL has also gained nearly 600-700 basis points of market share in the last two years, which reaffirms that we are growing larger than the category," she said.
Peers Reliance Industries and Adani Group have also recognized the enormous potential in the packaged staples business. However, the Tatas primarily target the premium segment, unlike Reliance Retail and Adani Wilmar, which cater to the masses.
An interesting rivalry is brewing between Reliance, Adani Wilmar, and the Tatas as they build a portfolio of staples to compete against global giants such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd., as well as domestic industry leaders such as Britannia Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd.
According to Credit Suisse, the country's packaged food industry is projected to grow fivefold to $200 billion in the next decade.
Tata Consumer, however, is not overly concerned about the entry of Reliance Retail into the staples business. "We are not worried, but yes there will be stuff to manage in terms of pricing wars, and that is a test of quality of work and marketing we do," said Bhan.
She also believes that competition will only help grow the category. "That is because the total addressable market for staples is massive, and the branded segment is low."
The Indian pulses market, for example, is valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with only 1% of branded share. The spices category is worth about Rs 60,000 crore, with just 30% of branded share, according to the company. "So, there is a lot more opportunity there for many players," said Bhan.
Moving ahead, the key to driving growth will be through premiumisation of categories and increasing the company's total addressable market, she says.
Tata Consumer is witnessing robust growth in its food portfolio, which accounts for 42% of India branded as of FY23, up from less than a third in FY21. According to Bhan, the company’s innovation to sales ratio has tripled in three years for the foods business.
In the quarter ended December 2022, Tata Consumer Products' consolidated revenue grew 8% on the back of a decline in beverages business while the foods business grew 29%. The food business also saw a 4% volume growth.
The company's salt revenue grew by 27% in Q3, while the Tata Sampann portfolio grew 37%, supported by strong demand for staples and dry fruits. Additionally, Tata Soulfull maintained its strong growth trajectory, according to the company.
In the March quarter, analysts expect Tata Consumer Products to witness strong growth in the Indian foods business, driven primarily by price hikes taken in the past year due to higher energy costs in the production of salt.
ICICI Securities expects the company to see a revenue growth of 10.1% in Q4 FY23, propelled by a 33.5% increase in the India foods business, including growth in the Sampann and newly-forayed high growth categories such as protein products and dry fruits.