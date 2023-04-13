Tata Consumer Bets On Mom-And-Pop Stores To Drive Food Portfolio Growth

As competition intensifies, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. is expanding the distribution of its new products in the food portfolio to drive growth.

Tata Consumer, the maker of namesake salt and tea brands to Tata Sampann ready-to-cook offerings, has tripled its direct distribution reach in the last two-and-a-half years to 1.5 million outlets, Deepika Bhan, president—packaged foods (India) at the company, told BQ Prime.

According to Bhan, the company has also been working on expanding the reach of its newly launched protein supplements to wellness products under Tata Simply Better and Tata GoFit brands through general trade or millions of India's neighbourhood stores.

Mom-and-pop stores still contribute bulk of the sales for India's $110-billion fast-moving consumer goods market even as the economy formalises at a fast pace.

"We are heavily focused on ensuring that we are able to build a robust general trade distribution," said Bhan. However, she said, the company will be "choiceful" in scaling up its younger food categories.

For instance, Tata Consumer is testing the dry fruits in general trade, which has mainly been an e-commerce business so far. The company is currently piloting the product in Mumbai and Bangalore and intends to focus on the top eight cities initially before expanding to mom-and-pop stores across the country.

Detailing the distribution expansion strategy for its core categories, Bhan said the company has been refining its distribution in towns with a population of over 10 lakh. "We are splitting the sales force for foods and beverages to increase the depth of coverage, given the expanding portfolio."

Tata Consumer has historically held a dominant position in the northern and western regions of India in the salt product category, whereas its tea brands have seen more success in the northern and eastern regions.

According to Bhan, it is the southern region where the company needs to address more gaps. "We are still in the process of identifying specific geographies," she said.

In total, the company’s products, including beverages, reach nearly 200 million households distributed through 3.7 million retail outlets. However, this represents only a fraction of the over 13 million mom-and-pop stores that are essential to India’s $600 billion grocery retail industry.