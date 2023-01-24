Tata Communications Reports Flat Q3 Net Profit At Rs 394 Crore

Tata Communications Ltd., on Monday, reported a consolidated net profit of about Rs 394 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, a tad lower than the year-ago period.

The Q3 net profit was 0.3% lower than last year's figure of about Rs 395 crore. This is the profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent.

The quarterly net profit was down 26% sequentially from the September quarter.