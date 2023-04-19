Tata Communications Q4 Results: Profit Drops Over 17%, Revenue Meets Estimates
Tata Communications’ net profit fell 17.22% in the March quarter on the back of flat revenue growth at Rs 4,568.66 crore.
Revenue growth at Tata Communications Ltd. sustained in the March quarter, even as net profit fell and lagged estimates.
The Tata Group company's revenue rose 0.89% over the previous quarter to Rs 4,568.66 crore in the three months ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 4,609.32 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Communications Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue rises 0.89% to Rs 4,568.66 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 4,609.32 crore.
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 1,034.22 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1,101.50 crore.
Ebitda margin at 22.63% vs 23.79%. Analysts had estimated it at 23.9%.
Net profit declines 17.22% to Rs 326.03 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 358.30 crore.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 21 per share.
For the full year, Tata Communications clocked a consolidated revenue of Rs 17,838 crore. Net profit rose 21.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,796 crore. Ebitda—a measure of a company’s operational performance—fell 110 basis points from a year ago to Rs 4,318 crore in FY23.
Other Highlights
Data business grew 2.2% QoQ and 10.3% YoY.
Digital platforms and services grew 2.3% QoQ and 15.5% YoY.
Core connectivity revenue grew +1.7% QoQ and +5.7% YoY.
Incubation portfolio grew 9.4% QoQ and 116.6% YoY.
“Our expanding digital portfolio coupled with improving relevance quotient across India and international markets is helping us reposition the company as a ‘CommTech’ leader,” AS Lakshinarayanan, managing director and chief executive officer at Tata Communications, said in a statement accompanying the quarterly results.
“We remain committed to our ‘Reimagine’ strategy to deliver profitable growth by creating sustainable value for our customers.”
Vodafone Idea Exposure
Tata Communications, in the notes accompanying the financial results, said that one of its Indian subsidiaries has a large exposure to Vodafone Idea Ltd. as far as “revenue from operations” and “trade receivables” are concerned, in the fiscal ended March 31.
“The customer had in the quarter ended Dec. 31 expressed that its ability to continue as a going concern” depends on future fundraising and settlement of dues, Tata Communications said in the statement, without explicitly naming Vodafone Idea. “The said customer continues to be in discussion with vendors to agree to a payment plan for the outstanding dues.”
“Also, during February 2023, the said customer allotted equity shares to the government towards conversion of net present value of the interest amount relating to deferment of certain dues and accordingly GoI now holds 33.44% in the said customer.”
The carrying amount of trade receivables from Vodafone Idea stood at Rs 171.50 crore as on March 31, 2023, and Rs 197.38 crore as on March 31, 2022. “The group [Tata Communications] believes that the balance is good and recoverable basis for its ongoing interactions with that customer,” the notes to the financial results read.
On Wednesday, shares of Tata Communications fell 1.59% to Rs 1,193.70 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.27% lower at 59,567.80.