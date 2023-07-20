Tata Communications Q1 Profit Falls; L&T Finance's Interest Income Rises — Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on July 19.
Tata Communications Ltd. reported a 30% decline in its first-quarter net profit despite revenue growth.
Net profit fell to Rs 381.75 crore from Rs 544.82 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 374.1 crore. Revenue grew 11% to Rs 4,771.36 crore from Rs 4,310.52 crore. The poll of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg expected revenue of Rs 4,714.1 crore.
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. saw interest income rise 5.76% to Rs 3,116.49 crore from Rs 2,946.59 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. Net profit rose 102.56% to Rs 530.93 crore from Rs 262.1 crore.
Finolex Industries Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 115.33 crore, up 16% from Rs 99.22 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. Total revenue from operations slipped 1% to Rs 1,179.17 crore versus Rs 1,189.81 crore.
Tata Communications Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11% at Rs 4,771.36 crore vs. Rs 4,310.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,714.1 crore).
Net profit down 30% to Rs 381.75 crore vs. Rs 544.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 374.1 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 1,024.04 crore vs. Rs 1,077.03 crore, down 5% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,057 crore).
Margin at 21.5% vs. 25% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.4%).
Hatsun Agro Product Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Total revenue from operations rose 7% to Rs 2,150.63 crore vs. Rs 2,014.61 crore.
Net profit jumped 54% to Rs 80.15 crore vs. Rs 51.95 crore.
Ebitda gained 34% to Rs 237.88 crore vs. Rs 178.15 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 11.1% vs. 8.8%.
Finolex Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations slipped 1% to Rs 1,179.17 crore vs. Rs 1,189.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,118 crore).
Net profit gained 16% to Rs 115.33 crore vs. Rs 99.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 110 crore).
Ebitda up 21% to Rs 152.47 crore vs. Rs 125.91 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 159 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 12.9% vs. 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.2%).
Can Fin Homes Q1 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 35% to Rs 818.09 crore vs. Rs 606.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272.7 crore).
Net Interest Income gained 14% to Rs 285.08 crore vs. Rs 250.39 crore.
Net profit rose 13% to Rs 183.45 crore vs. Rs 162.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 174.4 crore).
GNPA at 0.63% vs. 0.55% QoQ.
NNPA at 0.34% vs. 0.26% QoQ.
L&T Finance Holdings Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Interest Income up 5.76% at Rs 3,116.49 crore vs. Rs 2,946.59 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,837.5 crore).
Net profit up 102.56% at Rs 530.93 crore vs. Rs 262.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 485.6 crore).
Alok Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue from operations fell 28% to Rs 1,410.25 crore vs. Rs 1,971.52 crore.
Net loss widened to Rs 226.14 crore from Rs 141.58 crore.
Ebitda fell 74% to Rs 12.31 crore vs. Rs 46.9 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 0.9% vs. 2.4%.