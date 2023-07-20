Tata Communications Q1 Profit Falls; L&T Finance's Interest Income Rises — Earnings Wrap

Tata Communications Ltd. reported a 30% decline in its first-quarter net profit despite revenue growth.Net profit fell to Rs 381.75 crore from Rs 544.82 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 374.1 crore. Revenue grew 11% to Rs 4,771.36 crore from Rs 4,310.52 crore. The poll of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg expected revenue of Rs 4,714.1 crore.