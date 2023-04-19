Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Mastek Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for the major earnings to be announced today.
Tata Communications Ltd. will be one of the major companies scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March on Wednesday.
The company is expected to post a revenue of Rs 4,609.32 crore for the last quarter of fiscal 2023, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 4,528.34 crore in the previous quarter.
The net profit for the period under review is estimated at Rs 358.30 crore, as against Rs 395.15 crore in the December quarter.
Other companies that will declare their quarterly results today include ICICI Securities Ltd., Mastek Ltd. and Alok Industries Ltd.
Bloomberg analysts have estimated that ICICI Securities will post a revenue of Rs 889.08 crore and a net profit of Rs 279.48 crore for the March quarter. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 874.18 crore and net profit of Rs 340.29 crore over the same period in the previous year.
