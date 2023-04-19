Tata Communications, ICICI Securities, Mastek Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Tata Communications Ltd. will be one of the major companies scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended March on Wednesday.

The company is expected to post a revenue of Rs 4,609.32 crore for the last quarter of fiscal 2023, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 4,528.34 crore in the previous quarter.

The net profit for the period under review is estimated at Rs 358.30 crore, as against Rs 395.15 crore in the December quarter.