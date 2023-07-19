Tata Communications, Finolex, L&T Finance Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Tata Communications, Finolex, L&T Finance and Bank of Maharashtra are among the companies posting their quarterly results today.
Tata Communications Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Wednesday.
The telecom major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 374.1 crore and revenue of Rs 4,714.1 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings on July 19. Revenue is expected to be Rs 1,837.5 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 485.6 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
Finolex Industries Ltd. is expected to clock a revenue of Rs 1,118 crore and a net profit of Rs 110 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
Can Fin Homes Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 174.4 crore and revenue of Rs 272.7 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.
Mastek Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 77 crore and revenue of Rs 730 crore, as per estimates.
Alok Industries Ltd., Tata Coffee Ltd., Goodluck India Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Century Textiles & Industries Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. will also report their results for the quarter-ended June on Wednesday.
The estimates for the major quarterly results scheduled for today are as follows: