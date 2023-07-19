Tata Communications, Finolex, L&T Finance Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tata Communications Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Wednesday.

The telecom major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 374.1 crore and revenue of Rs 4,714.1 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings on July 19. Revenue is expected to be Rs 1,837.5 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 485.6 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Finolex Industries Ltd. is expected to clock a revenue of Rs 1,118 crore and a net profit of Rs 110 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Can Fin Homes Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 174.4 crore and revenue of Rs 272.7 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Mastek Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 77 crore and revenue of Rs 730 crore, as per estimates.

Alok Industries Ltd., Tata Coffee Ltd., Goodluck India Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., Century Textiles & Industries Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra, and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. will also report their results for the quarter-ended June on Wednesday.