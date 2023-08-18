Tata Communications Challenges DoT's Rs 991.5 Crore Demand In TDSAT

Tata Communications Ltd. has challenged Telecom Department's Rs 991.5 crore licence fee demand pertaining to past years, in TDSAT, which has directed the DoT not to take any coercive action till the next hearing, the company said in a filing on Friday.

The Department of Telecom in its demand letter dated Aug. 8, 2023, has raised certain license-fee demands of Rs 991.54 crore pertaining to FY06-07 (international long-distance and internet service provider) and FY07-08 (NLD, ILD and ISP).