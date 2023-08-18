Tata Communications Challenges DoT's Rs 991.5 Crore Demand In TDSAT
The Department of Telecom in its demand letter dated Aug. 8 has raised certain license-fee demands of Rs 991.54 crore.
Tata Communications Ltd. has challenged Telecom Department's Rs 991.5 crore licence fee demand pertaining to past years, in TDSAT, which has directed the DoT not to take any coercive action till the next hearing, the company said in a filing on Friday.
The Department of Telecom in its demand letter dated Aug. 8, 2023, has raised certain license-fee demands of Rs 991.54 crore pertaining to FY06-07 (international long-distance and internet service provider) and FY07-08 (NLD, ILD and ISP).
"These demands have been challenged by the company before...TDSAT (Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal), wherein after hearing both the parties, ...TDSAT, vide its order dated 14 August 2023 received by the company on Aug. 17, 2023, has directed DoT not to take any coercive action till the next hearing," Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.
The company further said it has already included the amount in dispute as part of the notes to accounts in the quarterly financial results for the June 2023 quarter.
"This has already been considered as part of contingent liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2023," the filing said.